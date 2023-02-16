The Illawarra might be at full employment, but that's not stopping one local business owner from putting the sign out for an additional 200 workers.
Since opening the Fairy Meadow Guzman y Gomez, franchisee Paul O'Neill is hoping to double his current staff count to fill roles at the currently under-renovation Wollongong store and the soon-to-open Unanderra outlet.
This is despite the fact that the Illawarra is experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in years, with many businesses having to cut back opening hours or find other ways to stretch staff hours further.
"It is a challenging time, with the amount of growth we're experiencing with the customers who really love our real clean food," Mr O'Neill said. "We're trying to find people who can try to grow our brand in the Illawarra."
At the current Wollongong, Fairy Meadow and Shellharbour stores, the team is going all out to try and recruit burrito lovers into burrito rollers, with QR codes, flyers on tables and promotions such as refer a friend for a free burrito.
Mr O'Neill is also leading the push into schools and tertiary institutions, looking for students who might want to make a bit of extra cash while completing their studies.
"Obviously, there's no silver bullet to finding staff, but I think that we're just going to rely on our reputation with the current staff that we've got."
Today, the Australian Bureau of Statistic reported the second consecutive rise in the unemployment rate since it reached record lows in mid-2022. The unexpected rise is partly attributed to the impact of higher interest rates and the seasonality of roles during January, said ABS head of statistics Bjorn Javris.
"January is the most seasonal time of the year in the Australian labour market, with people leaving jobs but also getting ready to start new jobs or return from leave," he said. "This January, we saw more people than usual with a job indicating they were starting or returning to work later in the month."
Outside of the capital cities, the job market was as tight as ever, with vacancies in regional Australia 100 per cent higher than they were pre-pandemic and unemployment below the national average.
In the Illawarra, the state-wide challenges of finding staff are exacerbated by one of the most expensive rental markets in NSW - cited by Business Illawarra as the number one impediment to the economic growth of the region.
Despite these macro-trends, Mr O'Neill remains confident that his business can find the new staff needed to open an entirely new venue and a renovated venue in the heart of the Wollongong CBD, all within the next three months.
"We try to look after our staff the best we can, but I think most of all, we have fun, and we treat with everyone with respect."
This has led to some staff staying for long periods of time, including some who have bought into the business, while offering a variety of roles has retained those who might have moved into other industries.
"We give people endless opportunities," Mr O'Neill said. "Within head office from IT to HR to legal, or as a restaurant manager."
While the Illawarra job market might be at crisis point, this restaurant at least thinks it has the recipe for success.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.