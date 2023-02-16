Illawarra Mercury
Changes at the top for Kiama Municipal Council

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 5:20pm
A corporate restructure is underway at Kiama Municipal Council

Several senior directors at Kiama Municipal Council will have to reapply for their jobs under a planned corporate restructure.

