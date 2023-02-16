Several senior directors at Kiama Municipal Council will have to reapply for their jobs under a planned corporate restructure.
And there is the suggestion that more moves could be coming.
Three new positions have been created - chief operating officer, Director Infrastructure and Liveability and Director Planning, Environment and Communities.
According to council current Director of Engineering and Works Mike Dowd, Director of Environmental Services Jessica Rippon and Interim Chief Operating Officer - Blue Haven Joe Gaudiosi will retain their present roles during the recruitment and until the new roles are filled.
Kiama council CEO Jane Stroud said the reshuffle was because the responsibilities in the roles had changed and it was about "right sizing the council".
"The way that the senior executive supports the business, engages with the councillors and community will be critical as we deliver on the Performance Improvement Order and move through the endorsed decision and processes to divest from aged care services," Ms Stroud said.
"I want to stress that nothing about organisational structure is personal, nor are the changes a reflection on any individual's performance in their role.
"Structures are about the design of the business and the grouping of teams and people - we need the right framework to succeed and overcome our challenges."
She said the Local Government Act required councils to review their organisational structure within 12 months of an election.
The complete restructure was shown to staff, union representatives and councillors in early December last year.
"We're starting with our directors and COO, as it's critical to have the leadership team in place," Ms Stroud said.
"We'll also be moving quickly to fill any vacant roles and resource the organisation to deliver."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
