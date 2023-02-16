This is the year of abundant good Advertising Feature

Jesus fed thousands with a few loaves and fishes. Picture Shutterstock

Sometimes we come across an idea that really makes us sit up and think.



This one did it for me. It was the idea that if we hold in thought the expectation of failure, poverty, or inability, that's what we'll experience.



We don't change our experience from the outside; we change it from the inside - by watching what we accept into our thinking. We manifest what we consciously or unconsciously expect.



We must change our expectations to change our experience. Simply put - you get what you think. Money is a perfect example. Money is obviously about numbers. It's very easy to think in a limited way about money - I don't have enough, or my money's running out. But we'd never think of numbers in that way.

One time our family business seemed to not have enough money to pay the bills. But the thought came, "If you had one number five written on a piece of paper, is that the only five you have available to you?" I thought, "Well no, I actually have an unlimited amount of fives available to me, in fact, an unending supply of fives."

The thought then came, "What if it's written on a five dollar note, do you now only have one five available to you?" That's when the penny dropped, and the limitations started to fall off my thinking. Notes don't actually have any value themselves, they simply represent certain values. I began thinking about what money represented, what is its use to society?



It's exchange, value, worth, give and take, supply and demand, balance, gratitude, service, kindness returning kindness. These are non-physical qualities. Aren't they the basis of the Golden Rule, which actually underpins the true concept of money - 'Do unto others and you would have them do unto you'?



This is not only a foundational Christian ideal but also basic to most religions and philosophies. A well-founded society and monetary system is based on love. And can we ever run out of love or kindness - both to give and to receive? Never, it's actually impossible.



This expanded view of money brought me a sense of peace and was quickly manifested in my experience. Our business income began to grow and commitments were easily met. Looking away from the symbol to the true concept behind it, raises our thinking to see the infinite resources available to all of us. Didn't Jesus do just that when he fed the five thousand.



The disciples thought all they had available to them to meet that vast human need was those few loaves and fishes. Whereas the Bible tells us Jesus "looked up to heaven, and blessed and broke the loaves" and then proceeded to share that heavenly resource with everyone till "they were filled".

In the Bible, Love and goodness are synonyms of God. Love and goodness are principles that govern our lives and our world. They're the elements that make life work right - and they're unendingly available to us all. The book of Jeremiah tells us, "I (God) have loved you with an everlasting love." Have you ever realised that God's love for you is as dependable as maths, that when we turn to this unending principle of life, rather than limited or human means for our needed good, the answer unfolds in ways better than we can ever imagine - just like Jesus showed us?