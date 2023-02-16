Kayahan Gunes is proud to be Turkish - and now he's asking for help.
Not personally, but his country which is dealing with the burden of a natural disaster that has killed tens of thousands of people.
The Gunes family, which owns Evil Eye cafes at Fairy Meadow and North Wollongong, wants your help filling a container to send to Turkey.
It's destined to leave Wollongong on Monday - with specific goods, as asked for by Ahbap Dernegi, a recommended accredited agency.
"I'm trying to do everything I can from here because we are so very fortunate - I understand that," Mr Gunes said.
Although fortunate his family, based in Izmir on Turkey's Aegean coast, is safe, the impact on the Turkish and Syrian communities is too difficult to ignore.
"It hits a bit harder that's for sure - particularly as it's winter, too," Mr Gunes said.
While people's generosity has already seen Mr Gunes' GoFundMe campaign top $6000 on Friday morning, he's also keen for donations of the following:
People can drop off these items at either of the Evil Eye cafes - 3 Vereker Street, Fairy Meadow or 16/54-58 Cliff Road, Wollongong.
Having taken delivery of a truck full of goods from Bass Hill Woolworths earlier in the week, Mr Gunes believes the people of Wollongong can make a difference.
"Maybe if people can't donate any of the items on the list, they can donate a few dollars on the GoFundMe page - it will be appreciated," he said.
A number of businesses across the Illawarra have put their efforts into raising money for the countries while Bilal Mosque at Cringila raised nearby $46,000 dollars over the weekend.
The Illawarra Islamic Society will also hold a fundraising dinner at Panorama House next week.
Tickets costing $100 and can be purchased via the Bilal Mosque.
The death toll from the earthquakes near the Turkey-Syria border spirals to 42,000 - more than 36,000 in Turkey.
