New office in Wollongong for Verve Partners Advertising Feature

Meet the Verve Partners team - an energetic team of specialist consultants reimagining recruitment. Pictures supplied

Melanie Silburn, regional recruitment manager of Verve Partners Wollongong.

Established Newcastle-born recruitment agency Verve Partners (previously Monica Clare Recruitment) has just announced the opening of a brand new office in Wollongong.

"Verve Partners Wollongong is now official," said Krystle Parker, one of the three Verve Partners directors. "We're so excited to have a new base on the South Coast, allowing us to build our relationships with local clients."

Freshly promoted into the role of regional recruitment manager, experienced specialist Melanie Silburn will be at the helm of the new office located at Suite 1, Ground Floor, Enterprise Innovation Campus, Squires Way, in the city's north.

"As a company, we've grown so much recently, and I'm thrilled to be leading our regional team," Mel said.

"I feel we bring a much-needed breath of fresh air to the Illawarra and South Coast's recruitment and business scene.

"I joined Verve Partners over 12 months ago now, and the energy and passion of the team is just infectious," she continued. "I love the quality, people-focused approach we provide to our clients and candidates."

Mel has over 18 years of experience, having worked for boutique and Tier One recruitment agencies both in the UK and Australia.



She's passionate about forming long-lasting relationships and seeing people and businesses succeed.

Verve Partners recruitment specialisms include Executive Search, Finance, Construction, Engineering, Technology and Sales, Human Resources, Legal, Procurement and Office Support.

They also offer holistic consulting and advisory services via an HR Consulting arm and client Partnership Package.

Verve Partners has found the sweet spot in talent search - and want to share it.

