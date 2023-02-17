Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Relief for Steelers stars as CBA saga draws to a close

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 17 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous All-Star Taliah Fuimaono will debut for the Steelers this weekend. Picture NRL Imagery

Illawarra half Taliah Fuimaono said the game's elite players can attack club football with confidence after the NRL and RLPA agreed to terms on a watershed women's CBA last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.