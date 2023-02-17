Relief for Steelers stars as CBA saga draws to a close

Illawarra half Taliah Fuimaono said the game's elite players can attack club football with confidence after the NRL and RLPA agreed to terms on a watershed women's CBA last week.
While it's yet to be officially inked, the parties have agreed to an increase in the NRLW salary cap from $350,000 last year to $900,000 this year, with subsequent years to see a steady build to a salary cap of $1.518m in 2027
Minimum salaries have been set at $30,000 this year over a 20-week season (including preseason), with provisions relating to pregnancy and parental leave and support also included.
Crucially, it also includes private health insurance for players over full 12-month contracts, with the 2023 season stretching to 20 weeks - nine rounds plus finals and preseason.
The NRL remains at loggerheads with the game's male players, who've continued to threaten strike action ahead of this weekend's preseason matches, but the women's CBA is a major hurdle cleared.
Fuimaono was one of a number of marquee players who took part in last weekend's All-Stars clash without that protection, forced to risk NRLW contracts to take part.
With elite players running the same risk heading into the NSW Women's Premiership season, the Dragons' star said there is a sense of relief at an agreement being reached.
"We're definitely happy that there's some progress," she said.
"Obviously there were issues and concerns around injuries and potentially not being able to sign an NRLW contract.
"Thankfully we had a really safe [All-Stars] game, I don't think there were any serious injuries which was really important.
"Now I can go into Harvey Norman (competition) with some confidence.
"Hopefully I can sign [an NRLW deal] soon, but there's definitely some confidence, reassurance and some stability knowing we'll hopefully be OK for the rest of the season."
After an injury-riddled junior career, it was the All-Stars clash that first put Fuimaono in the shop window on the recruitment front, the Dragons snapping her up ahead of the belated 2021 season.
Now a Jillaroos International, the 23-year-old said the annual match and cultural event will always hold a special place in her heart.
"I had the opportunity to probably step back because of all the CBA things going on but [the All-Stars] was really the start of my successful journey so far," she said.
"I think we really got to embrace the culture a bit more this year, being with the men and coming together as one big bunch, we really got to experience culture in a different way.
"Going over to New Zealand in Rotorua, they're really spiritual and strong in their culture so going over there and seeing how much they embrace the Maori culture was amazing.
"I wanted to take that experience with two hands. I love the whole week and what's involved in all of it, so I'm so glad that I did that.
Fuimaono will make her debut in Steelers colours this weekend in the No. 6 jumper, one she's looking to make her own after injuries and other factors saw her play in various positions at club and rep level last year.
"That's exactly what I need for my own development," she said.
"I still feel I'm very new in the position and have a long way to go, so the best way for me to learn is going to be playing [regular] footy there."
The Steelers will be looking to keep the winning ball rolling after notching a convincing 30-16 win over the Rabbitohs in round one ahead of a round-two bye last week.
Fuimaono is a massive in, as is fellow Indigenous All-Star and Jillaroos International Shakiah Tungai, who'll make her first NSW Women's Premiership appearance in the scarlet and white.
The likes of Keeley Davis, Kezie Apps and Emma Tonegato remain unavailable having freshly returned from a post-World Cup break.
With her regular halves partner Rachael Pearson also unavailable, Fuimaono will partner rising star Riley Scott against Wentworthville on Monday night at Homebush.
"[Scott] holds herself very well at training, you wouldn't even think she was a young'n," Fuimaono said.
"She's a little bit quieter, but she's got the footy brain, she's very switched on, so I'm excited to play with her.
"I only got to watch some clips from the first game but I can probably just bring some clear direction given they didn't have an experienced half there.
"Jade [Etherden] did a great job there but she usually plays in the middle so hopefully [I bring] a bit of direction a bit of clarity and just some energy in attack.
"I've been here five weeks and we've got a really good energetic bunch of girls willing to put in every session and I'm really excited to run out there with them."
