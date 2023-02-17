Some of Dapto Cricket Club's finest ever cricketers will return to Reed Park on Saturday for the club's first annual Old Boys Day.
Jeff Hurd, who played more than 400 club games for the Canaries from 1984-2022, has organised the special event which will include a barbecue and all three-grades playing at Dapto's home ground.
"I want to thank Cricket Ilawarra and Keira Cricket Club for helping make this day possible. Keira agreed to allow the third-grade fixture to be played at Reed Park, which we appreciate greatly," Hurd said.
"It's going to be great to catch up with some of the club's players, coaches and administrators from years gone by. We hope this first Old Boys Day will become an annual event."
Foundation club Dapto celebrated its 150th year in 2007. Part of the sesquicentennial celebrations included naming a team to reflect the best players to have played for Dapto from 1857 to 2007.
Hurd said four or five of those players were expected to show up on Saturday.
Another former Dapto star, Trent Johnston, who went on to play and coach NSW in the Sheffield Shield, as well as captain Ireland at the 2007 one-day World Cup, is also slated to be at Reed Park.
"It's going to be great to catch up with a lot of players who have played an important role in the club's history. Life, as it usually does gets in the way and former players lose touch with others and the club. This day gives everyone an opportunity to reconnect and remember the old times and share a few laughs," Hurd said.
"We will be situated in an area where we can easily watch all the games going ahead. The plan is for the old boys to pick the man of the matches in all the games.
"It should be a great day. I can't wait to catch up with all the guys."
Dapto, who has five first-grade premierships to its name, has won six of its 12 games to date. The Canaries need to beat University on Saturday to have any realistic chance of making the Cricket Illawarra one-day finals.
In the other fixtures Keira hosts Helensburgh, Port Kembla play Wollongong, Balgownie battle Corrimal and Wests Illawarra re at home to Northern Districts.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our breaking news emails
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.