Living the dream on the most picturesque acre

House of the Week
Bed 9 | Bath 7 | Car 3
Nothing short of extraordinary with its grand, multi-wing design, beautiful level grounds and awe-inspiring views of Jamberoo's green hills, Kiama's lights and the sparkling Pacific Ocean.
"This amazing property provides a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience," Greg Crumpton from Stone Real Estate said. "Easily accommodating two (or three) generations in breathtaking comfort, it savours absolute rural tranquillity only three minutes to the beaches and café vibe of Kiama and eight minutes to Jamberoo village."
This rare and unique property has a separate two bedroom/two bathroom accommodation boasting its own entrance, large living and dining all with stunning rural views and a kitchenette.
Amazing to think there is another loungeroom and kitchen that service three ensuite bedrooms all opening onto a fantastic deck that is nestled in the tranquil gardens and boasting breathtaking rural views.
The delightful two-way main kitchen has oak and white finishes and plenty of storage while the top-floor master quarters are complete with spa ensuite and retreat.
There's also a quaint two room art studio, sun terrace with pond, stunning gardens, alpaca shed and wood-fire pizza area.
Greg said, "It offers a superb B&B opportunity minutes from Jamberoo's famous pub, cafes and Kiama's beaches."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
