The Illawarra has placed itself at the forefront of $8 million in new funding to help local communities convert households to fully electric and cut carbon emissions.
In Thirroul on Friday Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean announced the funding, for three suburbs or towns in NSW, would go ahead later this year if the Government is re-elected.
He said private sector collaborators would help test cost effective ways to upgrade to zero emissions homes in an urban, a regional and a remote community.
"This trial will focus on finding the best ways to save households money on their energy bills by installing zero emissions appliances and technologies," he said.
The all-electric push follows the US work of Austinmer engineer Saul Griffith, who has said the next step in the push to "rewire Australia" was to find suburbs keen to go all-electric.
Dr Griffith welcomed the funding as a good start.
"Committing to this trial allows governments to foster the technology breakthroughs we know the world will need to dramatically reduce emissions by 2030," he said.
"I think Matt's done a good job here but if we are really to tackle climate change the way we need, on the timeframe we need, we need much bigger commitments."
The northern suburbs of Wollongong have a campaign up and running for the 2515 postcode to be chosen as one of the pilot places, and Dr Griffith said the work being done there would put it in a good position to contend for funding.
"What Kristen (McDonald) and her fellow volunteers have done in Electrify 2515 is extraordinary ... with the groundswell, bottom-up involvement," he said.
"So I expect them to be foot forward in this effort to be part of these pilots."
Ms McDonald said her group supported "any kind of investment in community electrification".
"We'd it to be in ours, but we also really want it to be in every single community across Australia," she said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
