We all have a fabulous outfit in our closet that sits idly waiting for a special occasion.
For Gretel Van-Lane it's a green sequin dress she bought at an op-shop with her friend Shane LadyMoon.
A few years passed and the Mount Ousley resident is yet to wear the dress.
After discussing it with others, the pair decided to create an event for people to finally wear their fabulous outfits and create a space people could also be their authentic quirky selves.
"We wanted to have an event where you can wear all those fantastic clothes and really push the limits of your own creativity and your own self-expression to dress fantastically," Ms Van-Lane said.
"I find that in so many parts of my life I can only express particular versions of myself - I'm a mother, I run my own business, I do a lot of different things.
"So, there aren't many spaces where I can fully express myself as a quirky, creative and eccentric kind of person."
There aren't enough dress-ups in the adult world, she adds.
"We put a lot of time and attention into our kids' birthday parties, but when and when do we put enough attention and time into our parties, and our outfits," Ms Van-Lane said.
The event, Fab Friday, at Ryan's Hotel in Thirroul includes an hour-long variety show where community members can present their work for the first time or work outside the box.
The five-minute sets include stand-up comedy, circus, cabaret, tap dancing, and spoken word.
"I really want to create that environment where we can all do that together and celebrate our uniqueness, and also include making inclusive spaces," Ms Van-Lane said.
"Where it doesn't matter what your expression is how you identify? But you can dress femme, you can dress masc[uline,] you can come as whatever."
The two friends are looking to continue hosting the event on a quarterly basis.
Ms Van-Lane spoke highly of her friend Shane LadyMoon's efforts to encourage her out of her comfort zone and believes the event will do the same for others.
"By stepping outside the box and pushing our comfort zones and shaking off the last couple of years, we get to find belonging - with the quirky crowd and with the crazy kids," she said.
The event will be on Friday, February 24 at 7pm. Tickets are available at Humanitix, their Facebook event 'Fab Friday (the first)' and on-the-door tickets are $55.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
