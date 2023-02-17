Gas cylinders responsible for backyard blaze in Kanahooka

A fire at Kanahooka has highlighted the danger seemingly innocuous gas bottles can pose.
Two Fire Rescue NSW crews were needed at a "tricky" garage fire on Palmer Ave after gas cylinders used for cooking caught fire.
One person from the reisdence received minor burns in what could have been an explosive situation," Superintendent Adam Dewberry explained.
"Fire quickly spread throughout the structure and the danger of the gas bottles exploding was very real."
Firefighters from the Warrawong and Dapto stations used a number of hoses to extinguish the garage before cooling the three gas cylinders - all of which were venting and were alight.
"Once the gas cylinders were deemed to no longer be an explosion threat, firefighters were able to get into shut the cylinders off and extinguish the remaining fires," Supt Dewberry said.
With barbecue-friendly weather expected this weekend, here's Supt Dewberry's three top tips to avoid a similar situation:
1: Make sure your gas cylinders are in date: "The best way to ensure your cylinders are to Australian standards is to use 'swap and go' facilities. The exchange process means you know you are getting a safe cylinder filled with fuel - it's that simple."
2: Connect the hose appropriately: "Pay attention and listen for leaks when you connect the hose. If need be, use soapy water around the connection and look for bubbles."
3: Make sure your barbecue is alight: "It gets windy on the coast and barbecues can be blown out. That means the gas pools and it won't take much for it to catch alight."
