The heat is on, on the street.
Inside your head, on every beat.
And the beat's so loud, deep inside.
The pressure's high, just to stay alive.
'Cause the heat is on.
It'll be close to 36 degrees when the Charity Shield kicks off at Mudgee on Saturday afternoon, so Glenn Frey's 1984 pop-rock hit, famously part of the Beverly Hills Cop movie soundtrack, is appropriate for St George Illawarra.
The annual clash with South Sydney will be a more accurate temperature check for Anthony Griffin's latest and potentially final revamp of the Dragons.
They were missing a cast of top players, Ben Hunt among them, in the loss to St Helens at WIN Stadium.
The English champions had arrived on a hit-and-run mission in the build-up to Saturday night's clash with NRL premiers Penrith.
And while the Charity Shield has a status as a glorified trial, cast your mind back 12 months when St George Illawarra won it for the first time in a decade.
There was backslapping, broad smiles and high fives after the 16-10 win, partly at breaking the losing drought, but also the optimism for the campaign ahead.
The Dragons then lost four of their first five 2022 NRL games and other than sneaking into the top eight for a fortnight mid-season, never really threatened to be a contender.
So the Charity Shield can mean very little, but Dragons fans are just desperate for clues that this time everything will be better.
Of course there are signs Griffin can turn it around.
The rift with Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan appears to be over, both with the chance to stake a claim for a starting spot for their opening game against the Titans on March 12.
Will Griffin be determined to play the safe option and use the versatile veteran Moses Mbye at five-eighth when the competition starts, given his Dragons coaching career is on the line?
Or will it be Jack Bird when he returns from a knee injury?
"We've got a few dramas in the halves at the minute," Mbye told Fox Sports after the St Helens clash, with Talatau Amone stood down over assault allegations.
"I've obviously played there before but I was bought to this club for that role - to be able to cover a few positions.
"I haven't played there for a while and getting a bit more experience in that position, just in case we do lose someone like Ben Hunt, or if those young blokes aren't available when we're ready to go."
Can young fullback Treigh Stewart convert a flash of brilliance against St Helens into becoming a selection bolter?
Can Zac Lomax finally reach his immense potential?
Jack de Belin is still to return, but Ben Murdoch-Masila provides an imposing presence on the left, in a forward pack overhaul where Tariq Sims and previously star hooker and lock Cameron McInnes were let go under Griffin's watch and Andrew McCullough retired.
The Dragons also have the odd situation of an extra week in their pre-season, because of the bye introduced by the Dolphins' introduction.
Throughout last season I constantly questioned what the Dragons stood for, what was their identity? Where is the vision for the future? I'm still wondering.
While their record is complicated by having more than one home ground, St George Illawarra's three away victories last year came against the Warriors on the Sunshine Coast in round one, the Bulldogs at Belmore a fortnight after Trent Barrett left and the Tigers after both teams were out of the running.
What does that say of team culture?
Amone was part of the plan but became the latest player involved in a string of off-field issues.
Sullivan and Sloan headed for the exit, but now they're the Red V's great hopes again.
Griffin was the outsider meant to deliver new discipline at the club, after the struggles and setbacks of the Steve Price and Paul McGregor eras.
In the third year of his tenure, fans and powerbrokers are running out of patience.
So the Charity Shield might be just a trial game, but after enduring the searing Mudgee sun, the heat will certainly be on again.
