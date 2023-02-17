Labor's timetable pledge offers little that's new

The ideal solution for the problems of the South Coast rail line is also an impossible one.
All people want is an express service to Sydney that also stops at their local station. Wherever that local station may be.
Of course, that's an impossibility - the more stations a train stops at the less it is an express service.
That's why the express services to Sydney only stop at a few Illawarra stations - because they're express services.
Ever since those hub stations were created in the 2013 timetable revamp the inevitable reality was that people would drive to those stations to catch the train, rather than getting a service from their local station and changing at the hub.
It's human nature - who wants to catch the train from Sydney at the end of the day only to reach Wollongong and have to catch another train to get home?
Labor's election pitch to review the South Coast rail timetable is unlikely to fix anything.
That's partially why Labor's state election pitch to review the South Coast rail timetable is unlikely to fix anything.
Their suggestion that there is something wrong with the hub station concept is flawed - you simply can't have an express service without a few hub stations.
Also, the Labor claim that they'll introduce more services is a pretty empty promise.
Because Transport for NSW is already working on that.
Their More Trains More Services campaign aims to have an express train every 15 minutes during the morning and evening peak.
Those trains will be 10 carriages and, combined with increased frequency, will spread the commuter load out over more trains - hopefully resulting in less crowding.
The problem is, those extra services cannot happen until the long-delayed Mariyung fleet arrives on the South Coast.
And where will Labor's promised extra services come from? Yep, the very same Mariyung fleet.
So, in effect, Labor has largely promised what Transport for NSW is already working on.
And is hamstrung by exactly the same restrictions as Transport.
Therefore, it's unlikely Labor's promised review will deliver any improvements at a faster pace than what Transport for NSW is already doing.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.