Liddle playing the long game as fresh start looms

Dragons recruit Jacob Liddle is confident he can emerge as an 80-minute man in a self-described "now or never campaign" with his new club.
The 26-year-old arrived in Wollongong amid the unexpected retirement of veteran rake Andrew McCullough, giving him the inside running for the hooking role at his new club.
He donned the No. 9 jumper for the first time against St Helens last week, and will wear it again in Saturday's Charity Shield clash in what's tipped to be sweltering conditions in Mudgee.
A solid showing would cement the jumper for the Dragons season-opener against the Titans in round two, a start the Central Coast product was eyeing from the get-go.
"It's a big season for me, it's now or never really," Liddle said.
"I left the Tigers last year, and the last year of my contract, to come here and have a red-hot crack. I'd been at the Tigers seven or eight years and there were a tough couple of years I went through there.
"It was definitely the reason I came down here, for a fresh start, a new club, and it's really helped me get a fresh perspective on the game and rejuvenated my love for it a bit.
"I still wasn't sure what Macca was going to do but I was going to have a crack anyway, no matter who was here. I had a red-hot crack during preseason and I'm still trying to put my best foot forward in these trials. That's my mindset."
While injuries have capped his career to 75 games, he'll enter his seventh NRL season in 2023 looking to take his game up a level. With a dearth of experienced options beneath him, coach Anthony Griffin will be banking on him finding it, be it in shorter spurts or the 80-minute distance.
"I'm not sure what [Griffin's] going to go with this early in the season, but my goal is to be an 80-minute hooker, even with the speed of the game," Liddle said.
"I think with my engine, I can probably get to that point, but it's hard early on. At the moment I'm just trying to stick to what the team needs me to do, which is be explosive, get out of hooker fast, and get the boys going forward."
Saturday will see him link with skipper Ben Hunt and fullback Tyrell Sloan for the first time as a spine. While fellow hooking option Moses Mbye will start in the halves, the injured Jack Bird and Jayden Sullivan are the more likely options for round two.
With a round-one bye looming on the other side of the trial campaign, Liddle said it's vital the new-look play-making combinations make use of extended minutes despite the predicted heat in Mudgee.
"It was good to pull the jersey on for the first time [last week]," he said.
"It was more about getting a bit of match fitness and I got about 60 minutes so I was happy with that. It's obviously really early, so it'll be good to get the first real hit-out in with the boys and get those combinations going this weekend.
"We've been working on it all preseason and can actually put it into a game which will be good. Hopefully we can get out a few more minutes than we normally might in a trial for the main pack.
"I think that's [Griffin's] goal because we do have those two or three weeks off there, but any game we play we want to win. That's the first mindset we're going in with, to win the game."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
