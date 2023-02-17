Illawarra Mercury
Liddle playing the long game as fresh start looms

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 1:35pm
Jacob Liddle is entering a "now or never" season with the Dragons. Picture by Anna Warr

Dragons recruit Jacob Liddle is confident he can emerge as an 80-minute man in a self-described "now or never campaign" with his new club.

