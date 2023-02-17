Illawarra Mercury
Locklyn Lucas locked up for armed robbery

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 2:23pm
Locklyn Lucas

A Mangerton man who a judge released to a rehabilitation facility on bail as a last chance to avoid going to jail will now spend at least five months behind bars after he left the rehab facility only two weeks into his stay.

