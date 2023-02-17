A Mangerton man who a judge released to a rehabilitation facility on bail as a last chance to avoid going to jail will now spend at least five months behind bars after he left the rehab facility only two weeks into his stay.
Judge Andrew Haesler sentenced Locklyn Lucas to two years and eight months in jail with a non parole period of one year and seven months, backdated to December 17, 2021, on one charge of armed robbery.
In a sentencing hearing in November last year, Judge Haesler said Lucas could avoid jail if he successfully completed a stint in The Glen Centre, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility on the Central Coast.
However it was revealed in Wollongong District Court today that Lucas only spent a fortnight at the facility, which offers a 12 week residential program.
Lucas then stopped all contact with community corrections officers until he was arrested by police after being found in possession of a knife on January 19.
"The only option I have is to impose a custodial sentence," Judge Haesler said.
Lucas hung his head and hugged a supporter in court before being led away by Corrective Services officers.
Lucas's latest stint in custody is a result of a series of events in June, 2021.
On June 15, a Wollongong man bought a second hand Ford Falcon GX for $3000 from a friend in Woonona. After acquiring the car, the man drove to an address in Avondale and met a group of people including some young women. He later dropped the women to their homes.
The next day one of the women contacted the man and asked if they could hang out. The Wollongong man drove to an address in Mangerton where soon after arriving he was confronted by Lucas who was holding two knives, one a butcher's or boning knife, the other a small kitchen knife.
"Take everything out of your pockets or I'll kick you in the face and stab you," Lucas said, before the man took out the keys to the Ford Falcon.
"You aren't going to get your car back, once I'm done I'm going to burn it," Lucas said.
Then Lucas and a young women left.
The man tried to find his car before Lucas called him, demanding $2000 for the return of the car. The man contacted police who were abel to find the car and through DNA testing identified Lucas as the offender.
Lucas, who was on parole at the time for another offence, was arrested by police in August 2021.
In sentencing Lucas, Judge Haesler outlined the 26-year-old's "profound" history of deprivation and prior experience of custody.
Lucas is "functionally illiterate" having left school at year four and had grown up homeless without the support of family members.
Lucas had previous convictions for assault, domestic violence, property damage and dishonesty offences, and had previously been sentenced to time in prison.
During these periods, Lucas was assaulted while in custody, including being kicked until he was unconscious, as well as suffering severe burns after scalding water was thrown on him by other inmates.
With this history, Judge Haesler said he could see limited benefit in Lucas returning to jail, with previous stints behind bars not preventing Lucas from re-offending.
"It's clear that he needs a lot of help and it is clear it would be best provided in the community," Judge Haesler said.
However, the seriousness of the armed robbery with a butcher's knife, described by Judge Haesler as a "fearsome thing", and the failure of Lucas to complete his rehabilitation program required Lucas to go back into custody, Judge Haesler said.
"I could have no confidence that if a sentence other than full time custody imposed that community safety would be protected and offender would meet conditions," Judge Haesler said.
"I am left sadly with no alternative but to impose a further period of custody."
With time already served, Lucas will be eligible for parole from July 16.
