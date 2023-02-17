Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Married At First Sight relationship counsellor John Aiken on the social experiment Australia loves

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Aiken at Figtree Oval in Wollongong. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

In the midst of a loneliness epidemic where people are having less sex, marriage rates are declining, and social isolation is increasing, Australians are obsessed with a show where two strangers meet for the first time at the wedding altar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Regional Cadet

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.