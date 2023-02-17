For a while Nowra's Thai Riverside was rated Australia's best Thai restaurant.
But it has been forced to close after its turnover was decimated by work on the new Nowra bridge.
The restaurant was located on the corner of Bridge Road and Scenic Drive for 21 years, but in recent times the bridge work closed Scenic Drive, making it difficult for the restaurant's customers to park.
Thai Riverside owner Sue Inthra said customers complaining were about the dust, heavy traffic, and even bright lights shining through the windows.
"We lost a lot of business from them, and sometimes it was affecting the power, which was cut off," she said.
When the restaurant opened it was the only one in Nowra offering Thai food, and built many loyal customers who would arrive at the same time each week and order the same meal.
But even they stopped coming due to problems with the roadwork.
Sue said she and husband Joe, the restaurant's head chef, could see the writing on the wall, with traffic changes and restrictions due to continue into the future.
"I can't see that it's going to be better even when the roadwork is finished," Sue said.
With things in Nowra proving increasingly difficult, they opened Blueberri in Berry a year ago, serving Thai and Vietnamese food along with bubble teas.
Sue said after many months of she and Joe running between the two establishments, they eventually closed Thai Riverside earlier this month.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
