Kaleb Robinson topped his carpentry Regional World Skills competition but will have to wait to see if he gets to compete in the national final.
Kaleb, from host school Corrimal High School, took gold ahead of Dapto High School students Riley McCann and Harrison McDonald in the recent competition.
Statewide results are yet to be announced.
The regional finals at Corrimal, which included a metals and engineering competition, involved seven students handpicked from Dapto, Corrimal, and Kiama high schools. More than 4000 apprentices, trainees and students competed across the world.
The competition by WorldSkills Australia showcases vocational education and training to showcase young people's skills.
It was Corrimal High School's competition debut and took place in the new, state-of-the-art industrial arts building. School principal Paul Roger explained the day's activities.
"It's an unseen plan, they get it when they come in," Mr Roger said.
"They have to figure out how they're going to [create the project] with the material then they have to work through with all of the respective tools they require to actually complete the task."
Carpentry students created a wooden saw horse, the metal and engineering student built a vice.
Mr Roger said the students were all excited and he was really proud of how they went.
The competition provides future employment opportunities for the students, according to event co-ordinator Scott Mazzucchelli.
"Employers and the industry [have the] opportunity to see some of the best and brightest students in our regions and from that many of them gain employment often prior to the completion of school," Mr Mazzucchelli, senior project officer for the skills and pathways division for the department of education said.
The national finals will be hosted in Melbourne in August.
If students are successful they have the opportunity to join the 'Skillaroos' national team and travel overseas to compete next year.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
