As a coach, Wollongong fighter Kosta Skrapis knows you must set an example. It's why he embarked on a professional career almost nine years after hanging up the gloves as an amateur.
He'll make his second ring walk as a pro on Saturday to bookend a 20-fight card in boxing's return to the Fraternity Club. It will see 18 amateur bouts, more than half featuring Illawarra fighters.
For Skrapis, it was largely time coaching at his Adapt Academy gym that prompted his move into the pro ranks several years after calling time on the sport as a talented, but admittedly not that dedicated, amateur.
"I started a program in our gym called 'fight club' which is just for guys who wanted to fight, or wanted to be around fighters preparing," Skrapis said.
"I wanted to develop what I probably didn't have around me [as an amateur] when I was younger, I didn't have that team around me between running the business and trying to fight, being young and partying too much.
"They've got their holes, but there's a lot of things you can take from footy, or soccer and team sports that boxing doesn't typically have. I'm working with a bunch of young men that want to party and do all those things young guys do and I figured, if I was going to [coach] it, I had to lead by example.
"I got back into training, just some sparring so I was doing something I enjoyed. From there I started doing some running just to be better in sparring and then it got to 'all right, let's give it a crack'.
"It was almost just a bucket list for the first one so now it's just have a go and see where it goes."
He may have been setting an example in his own gym, but coach Nudge Mieli took some coaxing to get into his corner.
"Going into my first pro fight he said 'if you're going to do it, you need to message me every single day' probably because he knew how I was when I was younger," Skrapis.
"I messaged him every single day, 'what do I need to do? What do I need to do?' I guess I eventually built the trust back up."
Doors to 'Fight Club' at the Fraternity Club open at 5pm Saturday.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
