Choosing a 2 carat diamond engagement ring

Marquise and pear diamond trilogy ring. Picture supplied

The proposal is one of the most highly awaited moments in a couple's relationship, when nerves and excitement abound. Choosing the right engagement ring to propose with is bound to heighten these nerves, especially when you are deciding on the perfect one.

When it comes to engagement rings, there is nothing quite like the statement a 2 carat diamond makes. While many believe that 2 carat diamonds only differ from the more commonly used 1 carat through its size and weight, there are plenty more important details you should know before choosing your engagement ring.

What is a 2 carat diamond?

The term 'carat' refers to the weight of a diamond, with the metric weight measurement equalling around 0.4 grams. However, it is not uncommon for many to believe that the standard protocol of carat weight also refers to a specific size of length and width.

Instead, 2 carats refers only to the total weight of the diamond itself. This means that engagement rings with 2 carat stones set in them can have different shapes and cuts, so long as they weigh 0.4 grams. Choosing the right diamond for your ring should not stop at its size, but also its depth percentage, the balance of the cuts, and so much more.

Why is a 2 carat diamond so desirable?

Larger diamonds provide a greater working space for jewellers to cut and shape, allowing them to create works of art within its depths. This is particularly applicable to the stone's scintillon, which refers to the reflected colour in its depths. Any 2 carat stone is sure to reflect the true brilliance of a diamond, particularly when its clarity, colour grading and fluorescence are highly rated.

Are 2 carats too big for an engagement ring?

There is a misconception that choosing a 2 carat engagement ring means having a massive rock on your finger. However, this usually comes from the thought that "carat" refers only to size, rather than weight. By choosing the right setting and cut for your finger, this heavier diamond will not only suit you, but make your personality shine through its design.

For thinner fingers, you can try an oval or pear-shaped centre diamond that is balanced with suitable setting features like engravings or small diamonds along the band. In contrast, thicker fingers suit the larger cuts, especially a round diamond.

The diamond's shape often determines its exact size, with guides available to help you choose what shape best suits your fingers. After all, your chosen diamond should be inspired by your preferences and made to enhance your beauty!

Setting options for a 2 carat diamond

When it comes to engagement rings, the setting for your ring is one of the most important design decisions you'll have to make. Not only will the setting determine the appearance of your engagement ring, but it will also affect the diamonds' overall security.

If you are unsure where to start with settings, the most popular options currently on the market are solitaire or halo settings.

With a solitaire engagement ring, the focus is on the single diamond that is the centrepiece. The band is usually simple, with no additional gems around the diameter. It is a traditional engagement ring when it comes to simple elegant designs.

In contrast, a halo setting involves small accent stones being placed in a cluster around the centre stone. These smaller gems are usually pavé or micro-pavé set diamonds, but some designs also incorporate coloured gemstones like emerald or sapphire for added flair.

Padparadscha sapphire trilogy ring. Picture supplied

Colour and clarity styles suited for a 2 carat diamond

Overall, colour is the most important factor to consider when looking at a suitable diamond, even over its clarity. After all, the shine of a diamond can be seen even from far away, whereas its clarity is often only seen with a jeweller's eyeglass.

When shopping for a diamond ring, you can determine its colour by a grading system:

D-G: Diamonds in this range are distinctly white in colour, looking fairly bright, even at a distance.

H-J: A stone in this range will have a warm undertone.

Below K: You will find a tint of colour that is stronger under a light. When reaching S-Z, the diamond will be coloured entirely brown, yellow or grey.

Once you have decided on what colour works best for you, the clarity of the diamond comes next. It may be harder to notice the differences in clarity without an eyeglass, but your naked eye should still be able to pick up any small inclusions of carbon that mean a lower grade of clarity. However, these tiny imperfections are generally only noticeable close up, and are not as much of a deal breaker, excluding those looking for rarity.

How much should I expect to pay for a 2 carat diamond?

When shopping for your engagement ring, sparkle and style are all very important. However, you should also proceed with an idea of your budget.

On average, 2 carat diamond rings range from $15,000 to $60,000 or more. The broad range is because there are so many factors that can affect the price of rings, especially ones incorporating diamonds as large and rare as a 2 carat diamond.

What affects 2 carat diamond ring prices?

While the total weight of the diamonds plays a major factor in the cost of your engagement ring, it is not the only choice that can affect your budget. Other things include:

The diamond's rarity.

How it is cut to reflect light; round stones are known to refract light more than any other cut, making them more expensive.

Its overall clarity refers to any natural blemishes or inclusions.

What colour grade it falls into; ranging from colourless to a yellow tint.

The material used for the band.

If the diamond is natural or lab-grown.