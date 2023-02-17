Illawarra Mercury
Peter Poulos resigns as parliamentary secretary for the Illawarra after sharing explicit images

By Newsroom
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 3:17pm
Peter Poulos. Picture by Robert Peet

Peter Poulos has stepped down from his parliamentary secretary for the Illawarra following news breaking that he shared nude photos of a colleague.

