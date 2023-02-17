Peter Poulos has stepped down from his parliamentary secretary for the Illawarra following news breaking that he shared nude photos of a colleague.
Liberal MP Peter Poulos leaked intimate Penthouse modelling photos of Robyn Preston to fellow party members about five years ago.
Ms Preston was eventually endorsed as the Liberal candidate for Hawkesbury, winning the upper house seat at the 2019 election.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet labelled Mr Poulos' actions "incredibly inappropriate" after talking with the MP to remind him of his responsibilities.
On Friday afternoon, Mr Perrottet said Mr Poulos had stepped down.
At this stage it is unclear whether he retains his place on the Liberal ticket at the upcoming election.
It increases the poisoned run of politicians who have had parliamentary responsibility for the Illawarra.
Five of the first six ministers to have held the position were disgraced, sacked or forced to resign over their behaviour.
One, Matt Brown, was said to have danced drunk in his underpants and quit in disgrace.
Another, Paul McLeay, visited porn websites on his parliamentary computer. He too slunk out in disgrace.
David Campbell resigned after he was secretly filmed leaving a gay sex club in Sydney.
In 2013 the then Minister for the Illawarra Greg Pearce was sacked from cabinet after a series of incidents, including a travel entitlements saga and an accusation of drunkenness at a late night sitting.
Eric Roozendaal also served as minister for the region for a time, but was seldom actually seen the region.
John Ajaka lost the position, not through any wrongdoing but because the Minister role was downgraded to that of a parliamentary secretary.
The position was dumped in 2015 and Kiama MP Gareth Ward was named the parliamentary secretary for the region - he held that until the 2019 election when he was given a ministerial role.
Following that, the position was left bare for two years until Mr Poulos was appointed in May 2021.
