Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Illawarra man convicted of sexually abusing foster child

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced on two counts of aggravated sexual assault at Wollongong District Court. Picture from file

An Illawarra woman who was sexually assaulted by her uncle and foster parent has told her abuser that she "will always get stronger".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.