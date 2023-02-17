An Illawarra woman who was sexually assaulted by her uncle and foster parent has told her abuser that she "will always get stronger".
In a victim impact statement delivered by her aunt, the woman said she is "still discovering ways [her uncle's] abuse has hurt me" after he "destroyed the normal childhood, teenage years and early adulthood that everyone deserves".
"I can't forget the disgusting images of what you've done to me," she said.
"What you have done to me is evil."
The 51-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison with a non parole period of three years for two counts of aggravated sexual assault on the woman, who was 15 at the time of the assault.
The man, who was the woman's appointed guardian, sexually assaulted the woman on two occasions between October and December 2019 at the family home.
Wollongong District Court heard that the woman brought up that her uncle was a "pedo" at an Australia Day celebration in 2020. The woman told relatives that her uncle had touched her "down there" and was later taken to hospital and interviewed by police.
The woman told police that her uncle had inappropriately touched her twice the previous year. The first occurred while watching TV when the uncle was sitting next to her.
The man placed one hand on her leg before moving the hand up and touching the top of her thigh. The man moved his hand to the woman's vagina before putting his fingers inside her.
The man asked "are you going to tell auntie" to which the girl replied no, later saying she was scared at the time.
The second assault occurred when the woman was in her bedroom but, the woman told police, this time he "did not go slow".
The man again put his fingers inside the girl's vagina, moved his fingers up and down while not saying anything and then left the room.
Judge Andrew Haesler said that while every act that involves the sexual exploitation of a child is serious, in this case the breach of trust "is inextricably linked to the fact that the [girl] is under the authority of the offender".
"The offender was an adult, someone the child is entitled to look up to," he said.
After being arrested and charged in 2020, the man was found guilty by a jury after a trial in November last year. Since being convicted on November 15, the man has been in protective custody while in prison.
The court heard the man still professed his innocence and had expressed little insight into his offending behaviour. The court also heard that the man had previously served time in prison a decade ago.
With time already served, the man will be eligible for release in 2025.
Speaking outside court, a relative of the woman said the past years had been "Hell" but that hearing the sentence being handed down was a relief.
"I'm so happy with the outcome, I thought it was going to be less so when they said five year it felt like a weight had been lifted," she said.
Speaking on behalf of the victim, the woman said it was important that the woman now felt believed and that she can now take the next step, something she hoped could extent to other survivors of child sexual abuse.
"Speaking up helps."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.
