Illawarra's lifesavers rescued hundreds this summer - and prepare for more

With warm weather predicted across the Illawarra over the weekend, surf lifesavers reckon it's inevitable they'll add to the 200-plus rescues they've already completed this season.
Even more daunting is the fact 23 people have drowned on the coast since January 1. The most recent being a man who died swimming at Kiama on Monday afternoon.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra spokesman Anthony Turner said the volunteer lifesavers are preparing for a hectic couple of days.
"The statistics highlight just how important it is to be aware of conditions - whether you're at the beach, rock fishing, on the water, or even at a park near a beach," Mr Turner said.
In the 231 days since July 1, volunteers lifesavers have almost averaged a rescue a day with 204 completed; 35 emergency notifications received and 18 incidents warranting an ambulance.
Those incidents have ranged from medical matters to near drownings, fractures, marine stings as well as broken-down and overturned boats.
And the situation is further complicated by expected large and powerful surf thanks to a passing cyclone off the east coast.
"The thing is, follow a few simple directions, and everybody should get to go home safely from a day out," Mr Turner said.
"There is likely to be strong water movement and rip currents.
"Should you get caught in a rip, don't panic. Float first of all, remain calm and raise your arm."
The three golden rules are to swim between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches; know your limitations; and supervise children at all times.
Mr Turner also recommended downloading the Beachsafe app which means your have information galore in your pocket - from operational details to surf conditions, tide times and special features.
Only experienced swimmers should attempt water rescues and then, Mr Turner warned, only with an aid such as a bodyboard or surfboard.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
