Having grown up watching Jason Donovon in Neighbours and then catching him as Joseph in the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, it was hard to imagine how he could hold up the part of Frank N Furter in the Rocky Horror Show at the Theatre Royal in Sydney.
No doubt he'd have the lungs, but he'd need to shed his prince charming image to convincingly morph into a mad scientist transvestite from another world.
Strutting onto the stage with a set of pearls around his neck, stockings and suspenders, Jason Donovon was unrecognisable. We double-checked with management - it was him, and his transformation was complete.
At times it felt like he was channelling his very best pantomime dame, but he gave a vocal performance that only someone with decades of musical theatre could deliver.
There's no doubt that Donovon was the experience on stage, but Henry Rollo matched him as Riff Raff, who never once stepped out of character and was a convincing horror movie sidekick.
But it was Stellar Perry as Magenta who showed star quality and who we wanted to hear more from. Perry was a class act as Magenta, but the script limited her, and one wonders if the entire show would have been lifted by giving her a lead with more stage time.
The Rocky Horror Show is known for its audience interaction, but it was a muted evening at the Theatre Royal.
It isn't easy to know if the atmosphere was down to a cast getting warmed up or an audience which simply didn't want to put itself out there. One audience member said: 'It's like Sydney doesn't understand what to do with this."
But when a brave audience member finally threw out a few timid insults at Myf Warhurst, playing the role of Narrator, she keenly flicked the rude finger back. She seemed almost relieved that the audience was getting involved.
While there was no dancing in the aisles on our visit to the Theatre Royal, it's clear that after 50 years on stage, the Rocky Horror Show can turn it on. But is Sydney still game-enough for it?
The Rocky Horror Show is at the Theatre Royal, Sydney, until April 1.
Note to fans, check out the Rocky Horror Show etiquette before attending.
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
