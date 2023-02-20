Panel to decide on Bulli Hospital demolition plans

Controversial plans for the demolition of the Old Bulli Hospital are recommended for approval despite fears from local residents that development plans will cause traffic chaos.
The demolition of the Old Bulli Hospital site will go before the Wollongong City Council's Local Area Planning Panel on Thursday due to the high number of objections to the proposal, ranging from issues of traffic management, historical significance and concerns about any hazardous materials.
However, the report before the panel recommends the application be approved subject to six pages of conditions.
These include council being paid $49,500 for the supply of "public amenities and services" while the work is carried out, that all identified trees on site are protected and that no demolition below ground level is permitted.
Also, all residents within 100 metres of the site must be notified at least five days prior to the work beginning.
A development application for the demolition was lodged with Wollongong City Council late last year.
The demolition will be conducted by machinery knocking down the buildings and heavy vehicles up to 19 metres will need to access the site.
The Old Bulli Hospital community group objected to Landcom plans to develop the site for housing.
Earlier this month, Landcom held a community meeting where three options for the redevelopment were shown, yielding between 51 and 70 homes.
Each option included a variety of housing options including apartments, free-standing homes and duplexes, with an internal road built to service residents.
The Landcom proposals claim each of the options would generate at most one extra vehicle movement a minute during peak periods - which means up to 60 extra vehicles on the road in peak hour.
The group has created a further option, which aims to reduce the number of houses and increase the green space, as well as widen Hospital Road.
The increased traffic on that road since the construction of the new Bulli Hospital is a major concern for residents, fearing a large housing development on the old site will exacerbate the problem.
"Our group believe that unless traffic is slowed on Hospital Road, the road levelled, straightened and widened from opposite 35 Hospital Road down to opposite the new hospital entrance and a footpath installed up to the junction with Organs Road, it is only a matter of time until someone is fatally injured in this area," an open letter from the group stated.
"There is a simple and safe solution available to the government and that is to use a portion of the old Hospital site for a car park and to straighten Hospital Road. To date, this suggestion continues to be ignored."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
