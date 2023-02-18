Thirroul resident Rachel Minette has been living upstairs in her unit ever since last Thursday's flooding inundated her lounge and kitchen.
Ms Minette lives in a Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) property in Thirroul, which succumbed to flooding during last week's storm.
She said part of the problem was due to the footpath outside her door, which is at the same level as her ground floor - allowing water to flow straight under the door.
"I was upstairs and I've come downstairs and saw the kitchen was full of water," Ms Minette said.
"Then I opened the front door and all this water just ran in because the stormwater drains were blocked up and because the way my footpath is, it all just ran in under the door.
"Once it filled up my kitchen and laundry, it then proceeded to go into the lounge room and that's where the carpet dilemma begins."
That "dilemma" is that the carpet and underlay are soaked - Ms Minette said on Saturday that the floor was still wet and the smell made it impossible to stay downstairs.
"Everything I own is just piled up in a heap in the corner of the lounge because I don't want to put it back down on the wet carpet, so I've just been living upstairs in my room," she said.
Ms Minette said she has contacted LAHC every day since the flooding damaged her unit.
A plumber was sent out to clear the drains but didn't do a water extraction as it had already soaked into the carpet.
Another contractor arrived a few days later to clean the carpet, but Ms Minette didn't see the point as the underlay would remain soaked.
An LAHC representative turned up later in the week to take photos of the damage.
An LAHC spokeswoman said it had made "multiple attempts to access the property in order to fix the carpets".
They said Ms Minette had requested the carpet be replaced due to the water soaking into it.
"LAHC returned to the property on February 17 to review the condition of the carpet," the spokeswoman said.
"LAHC is expecting to receive the report next week, and we will act on any recommendations provided."
There had been 25 work orders from LAHC properties in the Wollongong area as a result of the recent flooding and the spokeswoman said those orders had been completed as required.
"We are committed to ensuring all of our properties are safe and fit for purpose with a free maintenance line available for tenants which operates 24 hours, seven days a week," the spokeswoman said.
"LAHC manages around 640,000 maintenance requests annually - approximately 1700 per day."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.