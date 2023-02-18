Illawarra Mercury
Rabbitohs run roughshod over Dragons to re-claim Charity Shield

By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 18 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 6:00pm
South Sydney led Saturday's Charity Shield clash 32-0 after red-hot first half. Picture - Getty Images

It's dubbed the Charity Shield, but South Sydney weren't in a charitable mood on Saturday, blowing a rudderless Dragons outfit off the park in sweltering conditions in Mudgee.

