A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Illawarra and South Coast.
Storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Locations which may be affected include the Sydney, Illawarra, Nowra, Batemans Bay, Gosford, Orange and Dubbo.
Moss Vale recorded a wind gust of 106km/h at 5.21pm.
"A trough is interacting with an approaching upper trough to support thunderstorm development in an unstable environment," the bureau warning said.
The turn in the weather comes after a heatwave swept across large parts of the country on Saturday, prompting thousands of beachgoers to flock to the Illawarra coastline.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 8.35 pm.
