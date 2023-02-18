Illawarra skies turned all the colours on Saturday.
It began with an almost cloudless blue summer sky as temperatures nudged towards 30 degrees and thousands of beachgoers hit the beach.
Those balmy conditions lasted most of the day, before the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning about 5.20pm and dozens of Facebook users started posting pictures of dark, volatile skies in their area as loud claps of thunder sounded overhead.
The short, intense storm passed and the sky flashed a brilliant yellow shade, a rainbow offering up a final dazzling display before the sun went down.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.