Legendary singer-songwriter Sting is in Australia this February on his critically acclaimed My Songs tour and will make a welcome return to A Day On The Green in the Southern Highlands.
It's been seven long years since the Police frontman trekked Down Under, full of energy to deliver hits from yesterday and now, proving why he's a 17-time Grammy award winner.
Fans can expect to hear Englishman In New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle and many more.
Sting will be joined with special guests on the lineup with singer-songwriters James Reyne and Joe Sumner.
Centennial Vineyards in Bowral is the next stop on the touring list this Sunday, after being washed out at Newcastle on the weekend.
A storm front came through at Bimbadgen Estate around 8pm, not long after the British song icon began his much anticipated performance, My Songs.
He performed Message in a Bottle, Englishman in New York, Every Little Thing She Does is Magic, If I Ever Lose my Faith in You, plus some of new offerings, including If It's Love.
Initially, organisers told the crowd the show would be postponed, encouraging those in the front rows to move back as the entire set began to sway in the wind.
Within minutes, the show was cancelled, with fans asked to leave the area amid strong winds and incoming rain.
Centennial Vineyards is at 252 Centennial Road in Bowral NSW.
Best to arrive early so not to disappoint with missing the show if looking for a parking spot. Pre-paid on-site parking has now SOLD OUT.
Drop offs and pick-ups at the venue is limited to patrons with mobility issues only. For everyone else the quickest and easiest way to be dropped off and picked up is from the Bowral or Mittagong rapid shuttle stops.
For those that require accessible parking and have an accessible parking permit, register for a parking space HERE.
There are shuttle buses running from nearby Bowral and Mittagong, for $7.
They will depart every 15 minutes from 3.15pm to 6.30pm - picking up from New Station Street Car park 300 metres south of Bowral train station.
Mittagong pickup locations:: Mittagong Caravan Park Beatrice St, Mittagong Info Centre Car Park, Mittagong Railway Station Regent St, Mittagong RSL/McDonalds Bus Stop Bessemer St, Welby- Bendooley Street & Old Hume Hwy
Sunday February 26, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral
Children under 12 years are free in general admission lawn area, though prams aren't allowed in the isles of the seated area and babies aren't recommended.
Persons under 18 must be accompanied by a ticket-holding parent or legal guardian at all times.
Some performers may have content and/or lyrics which you may consider inappropriate for children and as a licensed event alcohol will be available to patrons 18 years and older.
For parents considering bringing a baby to a day on the green - bringing your baby is entirely your prerogative, however not recommended, for both the child's wellbeing and safety, and your enjoyment of the show.
There is no shade or protection from sun or rain. Prams are not permitted in the aisles in the seated area, regardless if you have an aisle seat.
Tickets are still on sale now from Ticketmaster. www.adayonthegreen.com.au
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.