They carried the biggest expectations of any Australian team members at the 2023 World Athletics Cross Country Championships, but the host nation's mixed relay side didn't disappoint on Saturday.
The team of Ollie Hoare, Albion Park's Jessica Hull, Stewart McSweyn and Abbey Caldwell finished the 4x2km race at Mount Panorama, Bathurst in third place to make a rare world championships event on home soil even more special.
It's just Australia's fourth medal at the championships.
Kenya's team of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Mirriam Cherop, Kyumbe Munguti and Brenda Chebet took the gold medal in a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds, while silver went the way of the Ethiopian team of Adehena Kasaye, Hawi Abera, Getnet Wale, Birke Haylom (23:31).
Caldwell was five seconds behind in third place.
Given the Australian team's experience at the 1500 metre distance at Olympic and Commonwealth Games level, there was a sense that the country's 15-year wait for a medal could come to an end.
The star-studded home team was in the gold-medal position at the halfway stage on Saturday when Hull handed over to McSweyn.
While the Australia's ultimately couldn't hold onto that advantage, it will still be seen as a historic achievement for the nation's cross country scene.
"There's no pressure when there's three superstars with you. You know everyone's a true professional who turns up and does their job," Hull said afterwards.
"I was just trying to stay patient out there and not get too carried away. I've done that in races before. I think chasing was a really good way for me to run the leg because I was able to measure it out a little bit more.
"I started to realise towards the billabong that I wasn't losing any ground so I tried to be strong on the uphills but stronger on the downhills and really, really embrace the crowds.
"I was so confident that Stewey and Abbey were going to run their hearts out, so I knew we were in a really good spot, regardless of what colour medal we ended up coming away with."
Hoare, who ran the opening leg for Australia, said those expectations raised the nerves but gave him plenty of motivation.
"When you have the resumes that we have, and the anticipation of what's to come in this event, then there's always going to be pressure," he said.
"That's why we do the sport we do. We handle the pressure and we push through. The goal was to medal - and to win as well - and we wanted to do the best possible race we could.
"Leading the charge with these guys next to me, who have been incredible and consistent on the world scene, is amazing. Hopefully it inspires a lot of young kids who came out to watch this and be a part of athletics."
- With AAP
