It was only a trial, but the Dragons' Charity Shield loss did not make for pleasant viewing.
No preseason game is more heavily scrutinised, but there's definite cause for concern in the Dragons dismal first-half showing.
That the Dragons won the corresponding game last year and still went 1-4 to start the season doesn't bode all that well for 2023.
It now leaves the round-one bye something of a blessing given the issues that need to be addressed prior to the season-opener against the Titans in round two.
In that vein, here are the five things we learned from the defeat.
Heading into the final year of his contract on the back of two seasons without reaching the finals, Griffin was inevitably going to be under the microscope.
Given the murmurs of player discontent that followed club and coach into the offseason - prezzo-night snub and all - the first genuine trial outing was always going to be scrutinised.
Being 26-0 down at halftime was hardly a ringing endorsement of the changes made since November, and that Griffin reportedly demanded an attitude adjustment from his side at halftime should ring alarm bells.
Oppressive heat or not, players should be chomping at the bit during preseason, particularly for a team that desperately needs a strong start to the season.
Given they play just one side (Cronulla in round four) that made the top eight last season through the opening six rounds, the drums will be beating for the coach if performances like the Charity Shield showing continue into the season proper.
Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan requesting releases at the end of last year was the biggest story around the Dragons off-season.
If that request wasn't going to be entertained, then club and coach need to back them now.
There could be any number of factors we're not privy to, but Sloan's visible emotion at fulltime on Sunday was concerning.
He had a tough afternoon, but if there's one area where 'it's only a trial' should ring true, it's in sticking solid with the kid.
That has not been his experience thus far in his career, given similar performances saw him punted on multiple occasions last season.
You have to wonder if that thought crossed his mind on Saturday - though we should tread cautiously. As stated, there could be a myriad of explanations.
Griffin has backed him for round two and, mistakes aside, he was the only persistent attacking threat for his side over 80 minutes, made two line breaks and ran for a team-high 111 metres.
Beyond that, it's a practical necessity. With Cody Ramsey out for the year, and Treigh Stewart proving just as fallible under the high ball against St Helens last week, there are only stop-gap options at fullback aside from Sloan.
You can only 'bring someone along' for so long.
Sullivan produced a nice solo try on the weekend and, with Sloan, provided the only genuine spark in an otherwise pedestrian attack.
It was hardly a slam-dunk performance, but the Dragons hadn't looked like scoring a try before Sullivan was injected despite a mountain of footy and field position.
They didn't look any more organised or composed - the supposed benefits of experience - without him.
Jack Bird apparently has the inside running to partner Ben Hunt in round two, but he'd do so without a trial run under his belt.
Earlier in the preseason Bird had stated his desire to play regular footy at lock and make the position his own after chopping and changing spots over the last two years.
Backing both young guns is not necessarily an easy call for a coach coaching for his future, but it's the necessary one.
Led by Damien Cook and Cam Murray, the Rabbitohs scored four of their first six tries directly through the middle of the park.
Tom Burgess ran for a 152 metres, Murray logged 12. From the bench, Shaq Mitchell (115) and Davvy Moale (119) both ran for more than a hundred metres.
While the Rabbitohs did simply run harder and tackle harder, their dominance was down to more than that.
The Dragons had no answers for the Rabbitohs' bodies in motion and creativity in the middle and were one-out and lacking variety there when they had the ball.
The five-eighth argument aside, it illustrates why Bird at lock is a necessity given how one-dimensional the Dragons looked in the centre third without him.
It was an eyebrow-raiser when first seen against St Helens and the jury is still out on swapping centres Zac Lomax and Moses Suli.
Lomax has played almost entirely on the right edge throughout his career, while Suli has been predominantly on the left.
Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa have combined for 71 tries over the past four seasons. Placing him on Ben Hunt's left edge should theoretically see him get more ball this year, but it remains to be seen.
Combining Suli and Jaydn Su'A on a 'power edge' on the right also gives whoever plays on that side as a half an easy play-early option.
For now, we'll call it a work in progress, but we'd need to see more to call it a wise move.
