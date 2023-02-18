Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Five things we learned from Dragons Charity Shield loss to red-hot Rabbitohs

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 19 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 9:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons have plenty to work on ahead of their season-opener against the Titans in round two. Picture by Harley Bye

It was only a trial, but the Dragons' Charity Shield loss did not make for pleasant viewing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.