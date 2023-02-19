Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Stanwell Park beach hosted hundreds of surfers and onlookers to celebrate the life of Bret Walker

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 19 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down for the full photo gallery ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.