Stanwell Park Beach was a swarm of people on Sunday to honour a much-loved member of the community, who was happy to call everyone "friend".
Bret Walker died amongst mates in December at Wombarra Bowling Club, after a heart attack cut his life short at just 52.
The waves emptied out around midday as everyone made their way to the north end of the break - including local shaper Dylan Perese and musician Nick Garbett of The Strides - with some watching by the shore and atop the headland.
White lilies and frangipanies were scattered in Bret's favourite place, the sea, by the hundreds wanting to honour the '"lovable" man he was.
Good mate Matti Scott said he felt overwhelmed by the number of people who came to remember the quiet yet kind and generous soul.
"He was easy to talk to, everyone loved him," Mr Scott said.
"He loved the ocean, he loved his dog ... he was everyone's friend, whether human or animal, he was a mate."
Brett's brother Matthew Walker, who had travelled from Lennox Head, was equally as stoked by the turnout.
"I didn't expect this, it's really mind blowing," he said. "I knew there'd be a lot of people but this exceeded my expectations."
If the "grom at heart" could shout down from heaven, best friend Steve Thompson said Brett would be "frothing" to see the love for him.
"He'd be so pumped," he said. "He's a low-key sort of guy, so yeah, he wouldn't believe it."
The paddle-out was followed by a memorial for Bret's life at Stanwell Park CWA Hall which paid tribute to his excellent skills in the surf, the snow, on the motocross track or in front of the canvas.
