The cavalry continues to return for Balgownie, who are hitting top form at an important time in the Cricket Illawarra season.
The Magpies made it two wins on the trot - and three from their past four matches - with a convincing 120-run victory over the Cougars on Saturday.
The hosts batted first at Judy Masters Oval, compiling 8/192 from their allotted 40 overs. Balgownie's top order all made starts, however, the side found themselves in trouble at 7/100, before their lower order rallied.
Jason Bunyan led the way with 31, and Jamie Fleming (30 not out) and Dean Watson (22 not out) also made valuable contributions, while Lachlan Jones picked up three wickets for Corrimal.
In reply, the visitors were under pressure early and never recovered, as they were bundled out for 72. All of Balgownie's bowlers kept things tight, with Charlie Flanders taking 4/7, and Watson and Bunyan collecting two wickets apiece.
Saturday's victory consolidated second spot on the ladder, with about a month remaining until finals.
"We've strung a couple of wins together, after we lost to University. And we're starting to get everyone back on the field as well, so we're starting to become full strength at the right end of the season," Fleming said.
"I just came back from four weeks off, and both of our opening bowlers, Jason Bunyan and Dean Watson, had three or four weeks out during the season through injury and they're really hitting their straps now. They've probably been our best two performers over the last three or four weeks, apart from Graeme Batty.
"Graeme has pretty much scored 600 runs this season, whereas I don't think anyone else in the comp has scored 300. He's just a class above, so he's really held us together with the bat. And now we've got these two bowlers back, and myself as well, so it's all coming together."
Fleming said Balgownie's lower-order batting proved the difference on Saturday.
"We were in trouble at 7/100, but then myself, Jason and Dean were able to get us up to about 190, which was very defendable at that ground and on that wicket," the captain said.
"We then ripped in with the bowling and did the job. We've really been bowling tight and our bowling has really come along a lot with these two opening bowlers, who are actually fit now. They've played three or four games in-a-row together and they're back performing, which is good to see."
Elsewhere, Wollongong blasted a whopping first-innings total of 7/302 on their way to securing a thumping victory over Port Kembla at King George V Oval.
Callum Dodds (79), Cooper Maddinson (61) and Jayden Zahra-Smith (53) all scored half-centuries for the Lighthouse Keepers, before the bowlers shared the workload, restricting their opponents to 113 runs. The 189-run victory sees Wollongong strengthen their hold on first place.
Dapto kept their finals hopes alive with a three-wicket win over University at Reed Park. Zac Craw was the standout performer, taking two wickets and scoring an unbeaten 39.
In Saturday's other first-grade games, the Butchers defeated Wests by 47 runs at Figtree Park; and the Lions beat Helensburgh by 108 runs at Keira Village Park.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.