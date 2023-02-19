The Kookas have kept their finals hopes alive after sealing a vital win over Albion Park on Saturday.
In an intriguing battle at Oakleigh Park, the visitors held the upper hand early, before Kookas surged back to claim victory.
Eagles captain Tom Wilson won the toss and elected to bat. The skipper was knocked over early, but Park got on the front foot thanks to a 71-run stand between Kayne Grove and Keegan Campion.
However, the dismissal of Grove (57) proved the turning point, with Albion Park losing their eight remaining wickets for 58 runs to be bundled out for 142.
In reply, Kookas were cruising at 2/120 in the 29th over when play was called off early due to the nearby threat of lightning, with the hosts winning on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
Craig Bramble (35 not out) and Jake Monie (17no) were the two unbeaten batters when play was called off, while Anthony Dragovic (37) and Shaun Ryan-Morris (20) also made starts.
"We put ourselves in a good position, before the thunder and lightning rolled in in a real hurry and then Duckworth-Lewis took over," Kookas captain Paul Clarke said.
"After the 12-to-15 over mark, they were scoring at six or seven an over and we weren't bowling well, but from 15 to 40-odd, we really pulled it back. Between three of us, we bowled 30-odd overs for only 45 runs, which was the key for us to be able to keep them to a score that was very chaseable."
The victory sees Kookas sit in seventh spot on the ladder, and keeps their finals dream alive with about a month remaining in the regular season.
"Every game is now a must-win game for us," Clarke said. "We probably need to win every game now to be a show, and we will probably need a result or two to help us get there. But the ball is certainly in our court to be able to make it work."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
