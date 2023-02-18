The Wolves have vowed to attack training this week with a renewed intensity following their horror 4-0 loss to Marconi on Friday night.
After a competitive first half at WIN Stadium, the hosts were held goalless in the second stanza, as the Stallions piled on the pressure. Former Wollongong talent Taylor McDonald opened the scoring after the break, before Domenic Costanzo, Jordan Swibel and captain Marko Jesic all found the back of the net to put the game beyond doubt.
The thumping loss is David Carney's biggest test since taking over as Wolves head coach, with the side now having one win, one draw and a loss next to their name after three rounds.
"We'll definitely review it. There were a lot of positives in the first half. But in the second half, after we conceded that second goal, we really lost our confidence and their experience showed through," Carney told the Mercury on Sunday.
"We've got a young side and played a lot of good football in the first half, but I think that sort of result could help them in a way going forward because we'll learn from it. You have to lift when you go behind and not drop your confidence and what we've been doing and working hard on (at training).
"We have to learn from our mistakes, because there was a lot in the second half. We've got to dust ourselves off, work even harder now and we'll go put it right next week. That's all you can do, you learn from it, you work on it, and you train even harder.
"A lot was said between the guys about what they want to do, so now it's about going and putting it into action."
The Wolves' defeat came one day before it was announced they will compete in this year's Australia Cup. Fourteen South Coast clubs were on Saturday confirmed for the nation's biggest Cup competition.
Joining the Wolves in the 2023 Cup will be Football South Coast clubs Albion Park City, Albion Park White Eagles, Bulli, Coledale Waves, Coniston, Shellharbour, Gerringong, Helensburgh, Tarrawanna, Thirroul Thunder, Unanderra, Wollongong Olympic and Wollongong United.
Draw details for the NSW section of the Cup are set to be released soon.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
