Man without helmet dies after being flung from scooter in Wilton

A man has died after being flung off an electric scooter in Wilton.
Police say the 44-year-old man was riding the scooter about 11pm on Saturday when it clipped the gutter and he was thrown to the ground.
The man suffered a serious head injury, with friends and family conducting CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived.
He was taken to Campbelltown Hospital in a critical condition but died overnight, police said on Sunday.
Police have been told the man was not wearing a helmet.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Australian Associated Press
