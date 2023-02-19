Qantas passengers rocked by extreme turbulence as Flight QF28 tried unsuccessfully to land in Sydney during Saturday's fierce storms have had to spend half the night on a tarmac in Newcastle.
A passenger aboard the Boeing Dreamliner 787, an international flight coming into Sydney from Chile, told the Sydney Morning Herald that it was the bumpiest flight he had ever been on and that some passengers had vomited.
"A lot of us have been on flights that were bumpy, but that was on another level," John Myers told the masthead.
"Some people were holding hands and a few people were gripping on tight, there were a few gasps, but no screams."
Wind gusts of more than 100km/h at Sydney airport meant the flight was unable to land and the aircraft was diverted to the Hunter.
The plane landed safely at Williamtown-Newcastle Airport, where no accommodation or immigration facilities saw the passengers stuck on the tarmac for nearly seven hours.
They were finally taken to the airport and fed McDonald's, before re-boarding and landing in Sydney just before 10am on Sunday morning.
More than 60,000 homes and businesses were left without power as storms erupted across Greater Sydney, the Illawarra and the central Tablelands, with the NSW SES receiving almost 800 calls for assistance to 5am on Sunday.
Hornsby, Ku-ring-gai, Hawkesbury, Auburn and Sutherland were the Sydney suburbs most in need of help, it said.
Major energy suppliers Ausgrid and Endeavour reported more than 60,000 outages in Sydney, the Illawarra, the Blue Mountains and Central Coast.
Fallen trees on rail tracks also meant train delays across Sydney's network although services were restored around 10.30pm.
With AAP
