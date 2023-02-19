Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Steelers endure rough day on return to home turf

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 19 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 1:14pm
Zachariah Taufa hits one up for the Steelers Harold Matts on Saturday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Illawarra's Wollongong homecoming proved a rough one on Saturday, with the Steelers leaving Collegians Sports Centre without a win following a triple-header against Parramatta.

