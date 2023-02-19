Illawarra Mercury
NSW premier 'disgusted' as Illawarra govt rep Peter Poulos axed for photo scandal

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated February 19 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 1:42pm
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, left, says there's no place at work for a fellow Liberal MP's behaviour.

A NSW government MP has been cut from the Liberal election ticket weeks out from the state poll after the premier called on his party to act over an explicit photo scandal.

