Teenage girl missing from Sutherland

Police are appealing for the public's help to find a missing Sutherland teenager.
Family and police hold concerns for Meiah Vandenbovenkamp, 13, due to her living with a condition which requires attention.
The teenager who was last seen on Boyle Street in Sutherland at 6pm yesterday did not return home leading to inquiries commencing to find her.
Meiah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm to 160cm tall, of thin build, with dyed red hair, last seen wearing a black jumper and track pants.
She is known to frequent the Sydney CBD and Sutherland Shire areas.
Anyone with information about Meiah's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.