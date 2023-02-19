Australian Idol sees the return of the 'touchdown' ahead of Top 12

It's getting down to the nitty gritty of the latest season of Australian Idol, with the infamous "touchdown" making a comeback by the judges on Sunday night.
The legendary honour awarded to the best singers of the night - as made famous nearly two decades ago by then judge Mark Holden - allows those contestants to immediately place the performer in the Top 12.
"This is when the competition really starts," says judge Harry Connick Jr. Fellow judge Kyle Sandilands has labelled the upcoming performances "sensational".
First up to the plate was Shellharbour teenager Amali Dimond singing Unstoppable by Sia.
"What a way to kick off the Top 24," judge Amy Shark commented after her performance to open the show.
"You look like a pro ... I'm so, so proud of you."
Of Sunday night's cohort of eight contestants, only four were given a pass into the Top 12.
Though it was Anya Hinnenen who was given a touchdown by judge Amy, and given a fast pass into the next round.
Royston Sagigi-Baira and Ben Sheehy also made it through.
Judge Kyle Sandidlands remarking the fourth contestant "didn't need a touchdown" because it was "obvious" they would get through.
"We've been in awe of this person since they first performed on day one," he said of a sweet 16-year-old.
The City of Shellharbour would be celebrating right now as Amali made it through after winning over the judges again.
Eliminations will continue on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The Top 12 will feature in the live performance round of the competition, with Australian audiences voting each week to decide who will be crowned the next Australian Idol. The winner will receive a recording contract with industry giant Sony Music and $100,000 in prize money.
Australian Idol is hosted by multi-platinum selling, ARIA Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ricki-Lee - discovered on Australian Idol in 2004 - and internationally renowned entertainment presenter and former E! host Scott Tweedie.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
