Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Caitlin Foord scores as Matildas survive Spain comeback in Cup of Nations win

By George Clarke/aap
Updated February 19 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia have held on to beat Spain 3-2 in their Cup of Nations clash in Sydney on Sunday. Picture by Dean Lewins/AAP Photos

A late fightback from Spain has taken the gloss off one of the most impressive performances of the Tony Gustavsson era as the Matildas grabbed a 3-2 Cup of Nations win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.