There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
The future of touch football in the Illawarra appears in safe hands, after Wollongong Touch's under 10s boys team claimed the Junior Cup Southern Conference silverware on Sunday.
The Devils capped a strong campaign - despite the hot weather - in Wagga Wagga by defeating Penrith 9-7 in the grand final.
The title win was the highlight of the weekend for Wollongong, who sent nine teams between under 10s to under 18s, for both boys and girls, to the three-day competition.
Hills Hornets were crowned club champions from Sharks Touch, with Wagga Wagga in third.
There were plenty of good signs - and some concerning ones - to emerge for the Matildas ahead of the Women's World Cup in Sunday's 3-2 Cup of Nations win over Spain.
Tony Gustavsson's side flexed their attacking muscles in the first half at CommBank Stadium, jumping out to a 3-0 lead at the break courtesy of goals from Cortnee Vine, Clare Polkinghorne and Shellharbour's own, Caitlin Foord.
The Matildas maintained that advantage for the majority of the second stanza, and looked destined to boast a clean sheet, before the visitors scored two goals in the final 20 minutes to ensure a nervy finish for fans.
"I think it's a good thing that we've copped two goals ... and we're disappointed (to do so) against a top team. That's the pride and the standard we set for ourselves," captain Sam Kerr told reporters afterwards.
"We're happy with the win. When you come off the pitch, when you set high standards, you want to keep a clean sheet. At the end of the day we won - it would have been nicer to do it with a clean sheet."
Dragons blown off the park
Speaking of concerning signs, there were plenty to emerge for Dragons fans in Saturday's 42-24 defeat to South Sydney in this year's Charity Shield clash in Mudgee.
The Rabbitohs ran riot in the first half, scoring four tries to lead 26-0 at the break. St George Illawarra were able to add some respectability in the second half, but the result was never beyond doubt.
While it was only a pre-season game, the loss will continue to put the spotlight on under-pressure coach Anthony Griffin. There were also huge red flags to emerge from the Red V's performance in the middle, while the decision to switch centres Zac Lomax and Moses Suli raises eyebrows.
However, in brighter signs to emerge, Tyrell Sloan showed why he is the best option to wear the No.1 jersey heading into the 2023 season, while Jayden Sullivan again showed why he must play every week.
Sticking with concerning losses, a poor second-half performance proved costly for the Wolves on Friday night, who fell 4-0 to Marconi at WIN Stadium.
The hosts had looked good in the first stanza and held their opponents goalless at the break. However, Taylor McDonald's goal after halftime broke the dam wall, as Domenic Costanzo, Jordan Swibel and captain Marko Jesic all found the back of the net for the Stallions.
Wollongong's response to the thumping loss will David Carney's biggest test since taking over as Wolves head coach, with the side now having one win, one draw and a loss next to their name.
"We'll definitely review it. There were a lot of positives in the first half. But in the second half, after we conceded that second goal, we really lost our confidence and their experience showed through," Carney told the Mercury on Sunday.
"We have to learn from our mistakes, because there was a lot in the second half. We've got to dust ourselves off, work even harder now and we'll go put it right next week. That's all you can do, you learn from it, you work on it, and you train even harder."
Finally, let's talk cricket, and it was another good Saturday for the Magpies as they nestle into second position on the Cricket Illawarra ladder.
Balgownie batted first against Corrimal at Judy Masters Oval and were challenged, finding themselves in trouble at 7/100, before their lower order rallied to take them to a total of 8/192.
In reply, the visitors were under pressure early and never recovered, as they were bundled out for 72. The result made it two wins on the trot for the Magpies - and three from their past four matches - as key players continue to return a month out from finals.
"We've strung a couple of wins together, after we lost to University," Balgownie skipper Jamie Fleming.
"And we're starting to get everyone back on the field as well, so we're starting to become full strength at the right end of the season."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
