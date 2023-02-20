Bronte Trew is excited for her next chapter as she prepares to spearhead South Coast Flame's attack in 2023.
With Jess Cruickshank grounded due to injury, the Flame last week announced they had swooped on the former Illawarra Stingrays talent, who they hope will increase their presence in the front third when the NSW Women's NPL season begins in mid-March.
It's an exciting opportunity for the Vincentia product, who undertook a lengthy apprenticeship at the Stingrays.
Trew worked her way up through the grades before being promoted to their first grade team ahead of the 2020 season. She remained with the Stingrays until midway through last season, before enjoying a short stint with the South East Phoenix.
Trew is now ready for a new challenge at the Flame, where she will be reunited with a familiar face in the first grade women's coach Daniel Naumovski, who mentored her as a teenage footballer.
"Daniel coached me in my last couple of years at school with the South Coast (combined high schools) team. He gives really good advice, and allows you to play how you want to play," the former Vincentia High School student said.
"The girls that I'm playing with all want to be there and all want to train hard. They're a good bunch of girls, there's a few older girls, but we've got a pretty young team.
"I have high expectations for the team, I'm expecting us to be in the top five and hopefully make the grand final. For myself, I hope to score over 30 goals this season."
Despite being only 20, Trew will be able to bring a wealth of knowledge to the Flame. Her teammates at the Stingrays included former A-League Women's stars Caitlin Cooper and Michelle Carney, who helped give Trew a solid grounding.
"I came into the club with under 15s, worked my way up and got to make my first grade debut. Since then, I've been playing senior football, which has really expanded me as a player," Trew said.
"It's been great getting the chance to play with older girls and learn."
Meanwhile, the Flame's first grade men's side continued their solid start to 2023 on Saturday night, claiming a 2-1 away victory over Fraser Park. James Baldacchino and Adam Voloder scored for the winners.
The result comes on the back of their 1-1 draw with Western Rage in round one.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.