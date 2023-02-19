The timeline for the construction of the Tallawarra B power station is back on track, after an agreement between EnergyAustralia, Webuild, GE and Deloitte - the administrators of collapsed engineering company Clough.
Clough - in a joint venture with GE - was tasked with building the power station on the shores of Lake Illawarra, however it went into administration in December last year.
The agreement provides certainty for the 200 staff working on the project, as well as subcontractors contributing to the project.
EnergyAustralia head of project Tim Walshe said it had been a difficult period.
"It's been a challenging two months since Clough Limited went into administration," he said.
"To have come out the other side with 200 people currently working on site and the project remaining on schedule speaks volumes about the level of trust and productivity that's underpinned the continuation over the past two months."
Italian construction firm Webuild announced it would purchase Clough in early February and take on the Western Australian contractor's projects including Tallawarra B and Snowy Hdryo, among others.
The natural gas-hydrogen power station was tasked with filling the electricity gap once the coal-fired Liddell Power Station in Muswellbrook shuts in April. As a 'peaking' power plant, Tallawarra B would provide electricity during times of high demand during the 2023-24 summer.
"This is a great outcome for Tallawarra B, the energy transition in New South Wales, and all the people involved with the project," Tim Walshe said. "Importantly, remaining on schedule ensures Tallawarra B will be on line supporting peak summer demand following the scheduled retirement of the Liddell coal-fired power station."
The giant turbine was delivered to the site in May last year and as the project near completion, staff on site are expected to increase to 220 in the coming weeks.
"We appreciate everyone's hard work and cooperation and look forward to AEMO's support to register the plant and working with network service providers Endeavour Energy and Transgrid to bring Tallawarra B online over the next 9 months," Mr Walshe said.
