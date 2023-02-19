Illawarra Mercury
Tallwarra B delivery partners sign project agreement

By Connor Pearce
Updated February 20 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 10:26am
Tallawarra B is currently under construction in the cleared site to the left of the existing power plant. Picture from file

The timeline for the construction of the Tallawarra B power station is back on track, after an agreement between EnergyAustralia, Webuild, GE and Deloitte - the administrators of collapsed engineering company Clough.

