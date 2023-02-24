Often seen as the finishing touch to an overall home design, window treatments can elevate a room, creating depth and warmth, while providing functionality tailored to the homemaker's individual needs.
Interior designer and Luxaflex brand ambassador Neale Whittaker said the role of window coverings has evolved significantly over the years as technology and design have improved.
"The role of window furnishings today is far more than just light control, offering noise and temperature insulation as well."
To help homemakers create wonderful living spaces, Luxaflex offers a range of window furnishings to achieve the desired look and feel, as well as moderate temperature and reduce energy use. Reflecting a contemporary country farmhouse, Luxaflex PolySatin shutters are ideal for windows as well as French doors. The look can be softened through linen textiles and tonal layering.
In the bedroom, create a modern vibe with Luminette privacy sheers. A luxurious look that offers the elegance of curtains with the benefit of light control and privacy.
Natural timber is always in fashion for its warmth and character as well as sustainability. Window coverings in textured neutrals will enhance timber flooring and cabinetry. Choose a window treatment that eliminates glare and enhances a garden view.
Neale said there are many fresh and diverse new moods on the window furnishing scene that homemakers can individualise and tailor to suit their style.
"When designing your home, it's important to remember your priorities and consider how you want to live in your home."
