Sought-after fringe home

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
"Located in a quiet family oriented cul de sac, is this premium quality manor house with over 440sqm of spacious living area," principal Lou Niceski of Elders Wollongong said.
With stunning views, the home is set on a private 3196sqm of serene bushland surrounds.
There are four to five very generous sized bedrooms with BIWs and an oversized master and ensuite.
Level one features a kitchen with stone benchtops, pantry and gas appliances; formal lounge and dining with fireplace; and a family room to a huge entertainment area, along with multiple verandahs. Also a home office, library, games room or studio.
The upper level offers a master retreat, ensuite, private balcony plus three other bedrooms.
Interior features include quality timber flooring, carpets to bedrooms, ceiling fans, fully air-conditioned, well-appointed bathrooms, cloak room, ample storage and internal laundry.
Double remote garages with internal access, workshop areas and child and pet friendly fenced yard too.
"Convenient entry driveway along with side access for boat / caravan and parking for multiple vehicles," Lou added. "Perfect, relaxed and carefree neighbourhood to raise a family and super proximity to local schools, shops and parks - Wollongong CBD, public and private hospitals along with university only a short drive away."
