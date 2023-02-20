It wasn't the perfect performance, but there was plenty to like about the Matildas' 3-2 win over Spain in Sydney on Sunday evening.
With the World Cup looming on the horizon, the Aussies were outstanding in the first half and deserved their 3-0 lead. They showed that there's a lot to be excited about heading into the Cup.
It was the Matildas' second win of the Cup of Nations campaign, following their 4-0 win over Czech Republic last Thursday night.
On Sunday, they played great football with great attacking intent. They created chances and scored some nice goals, which is everything you like to see.
Cortnee Vine got the ball rolling early with a nice goal, before Clare Polkinghorne scored soon after to give them a two-goal advantage.
Caitlin Foord then found the back of the net before halftime to grab that 3-0 advantage, and they probably should have led by four, with captain Sam Kerr ruled off-side after scoring.
If the girls can play like that in the World Cup, on home soil, I think it's going to be an exciting time for fans.
It was great to see Foord get on the score sheet again and, as a local Illawarra girl, it's great to see that she's still on top of her game and one of the key members of the Matildas squad.
She's obviously going to be a legend for years to come and probably in the category of being one of the greatest Matildas, with still a lot more to play in her career.
However, the second half on Sunday was a reminder that we're going to be coming up against some world-class opposition, and there's a bit of room for improvement and stuff to work on.
But the beauty is that there's still time leading up to the World Cup, which will get under way in July.
Overall, there's a positive feeling around the side. They've obviously had a few hiccups along the way, but I think these recent performances have shown they're coming up quite nicely.
Australian head coach Tony Gustavsson has always said this preparation has been about making sure they're ready and peaking come World Cup.
And, on the face of what we've seen, it looks like they're heading in the right direction.
